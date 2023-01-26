Two fishermen to stand trial over ex-minister’s death

Two fishermen will stand trial for the murder of former minister Sifis Valyrakis in January, 2021 in the sea off Eretria, according to a decision on Thursday by the Halkida plenary council on the island of Evia.

Valyrakis, a former minister and resistance fighter against Greece’s 1967-74 military dictatorship, was found dead at sea by the coast guard.

He had taken his inflatable craft out at noon off the coast of Evia.

When he didn’t return, his wife alerted authorities to his absence.

While at sea he was allegedly involved in an altercation with the two fishermen, who hit him with a wooden pole.

His craft was later found without him and his body was discovered hours later by the coast guard.