Tsipras accuses PM of masterminding wiretaps

Alexis Tsipras, leader of Greece’s leftist opposition, on Friday urged Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to provide answers about his alleged role in the wiretapping scandal that has rattled his conservative government.

Speaking in Parliament ahead of a no-confidence vote to be held later Friday, Tsipras accused Mitsotakis of masterminding the wiretapping undertaken by the national intelligence service (EYP) and of subsequently manipulating institutions in order to cover up the case.

“Your stance might have become a joke, but this joke is dangerous for democracy and for the nation,” Tsipras said, addressing the prime minister, describing the case as “institutionally unbearable and existentially repellent.”

“You are guilty of the greatest constitutional deviation in the post-dictatorship era,” he said.

The SYRIZA leader also attacked the conservative leader over recent revelations that five top defense officials had been under state surveillance.

“How patriotic is it for you to have under surveillance the leadership of the armed forces? I ask you” he said.

Mitsotakis will also address Parliament ahead of the vote.

The conservatives, who control 156 of the 300 seats in the House, are expected to defeat the motion.

The scandal has dented the image of the ruling party which has nevertheless maintained a solid lead in opinion polls ahead of what is expected to be a double election later this year. An MRP poll released late Thursday showed New Democracy leading SYRIZA by almost six points.