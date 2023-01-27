Mitsotakis wins no-confidence vote over wiretapping scandal

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (L) delivers a speech and main opposition party leader Alexis Tsipras (R) answers, during a debate on motion of censure, at the Greek Parliament, in Athens, on Friday/ [Orestis Panagiotou/EPA]

Greece’s conservative government on Friday survived, as expected, a vote of no confidence put forward by the leftist opposition over a wiretapping scandal targeting politicians, army top brass and journalists.

Allegations of state surveillance have snowballed since the leader of the socialist PASOK party, Greece’s third-largest, said last August that his phone had been tapped by the state intelligence service EYP in 2021.

The government has denied any wrongdoing or knowingly wiretapping anyone.

[Reuters]