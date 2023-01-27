NEWS

President Sakellaropoulou lays wreath at the Holocaust monument in Thissio

The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou, on the occasion of the National Remembrance Day of the Greek Jewish Martyrs and Heroes of the Holocaust, on Friday laid a wreath at the Holocaust monument in Thissio, central Athens, honoring all those that died in Nazi concentration camps.

Hugo Frances, one of the last Greek survivors of the Holocaust, also laid a wreath.

 “Today we honour the victims of the Holocaust. The heinous crime of nazism that shocked the world with its inconceivable barbarism urges us today to constant vigilance, so that the message ‘Never Again’ becomes action,” said the President in a statement uploaded on social media. [AMNA]

