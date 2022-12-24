President Sakellaropoulou receives carollers from all corners of Greece

President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Saturday, Christmas Eve, received carollers performing the local traditional Christmas carols sung in many parts of Greece, from Thrace to the island of Kastellorizo.

The group from Kastellorizo, led by the award-winning president of the “Kastellorizo Dance and Music Group” Evangelia Xenopoulou and wearing the traditional garb of the islands, performed the local carols and dedicated one song to the Lady of Ro. Xenopoulou has received an award from the Academy of Athens for her contribution to preserving and disseminating the cultural heritage of Kastellorizo.

The festive ceremony at the presidential mansion was kicked off, as always, by the Armed Forces’ band, while the Thracian carols were performed by the Presidential Guard, followed by a kindergarten from Salamina, the Ursulines Greek-French School and other groups. [AMNA]