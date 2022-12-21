Pfizer boss donates 600,000 from book proceeds to Thessaloniki institutions

Albert Bourla, Chief Executive Officer of pharmaceutical company Pfizer, will donate 600,000 euros from the proceeds of his book “Moonshot” to 10 institutions in Thessaloniki in honor of his mother.

“She didn’t have the financial means to contribute money, but she had the kind soul to want to help and go to help, working at these foundations many times,” stated Bourla.

Thessaloniki will be the first city internationally to receive a donation from the proceeds of the book, also constituting its largest beneficiary.

The institutions include the “Melissa” orphanage for girls, the Center for Special Education, and the “Chariseio” nursing home.

In “Moonshot”, Bourla lays out his own experience of the pandemic and the race to develop a Covid-19 vaccine.