NEWS

PM signs Joint Statement of Strategic Cooperation with Japanese counterpart

[InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida at the prime minister’s residence in Tokyo, where they signed a Joint Statement of Strategic Cooperation between Greece and Japan.

“With this statement, our countries significantly upgrade their strategic relations and we inaugurate a field of close cooperation over a range of different sectors of policy: political, economic, climate, digital education, culture and tourism,” Mitsotakis said after the meeting. He said the statement will act as a guide for bilateral cooperation in the years to come.

The joint statement enhances cooperation between Greece and Japan in areas of mutual interest.

The meeting between the two prime ministers was followed by a meeting between the delegations of the two sides and an official dinner.

Mitsotakis said the two countries could give a new impetus to their bilateral relations after nearly two decades, while highlighting the similarities between them and their agreement “on particularly important global and regional issues”.

He said the discussion had revealed major opportunities for economic cooperation between Japan, the third-largest economy in the world and Greece “which is emerging as a reliable and very stable investment destination and trading partner.” [AMNA]

Diplomacy

