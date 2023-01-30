Turkey’s stance in focus as Anastasiades visits Athens

Turkish provocations and the Cyprus problem are expected to be at the heart of the contacts during Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades’ visit to Athens on Wednesday.

According to Nicosia, Turkey’s behavior is not consistent with a constructive attitude that could allow for a sincere discussion on a solution to the Cyprus problem.

Both the Cypriot president and his interlocutors are expected to reiterate their concern and indignation at Turkey’s behavior. The meetings will also underline that no two-state solution to the Cyprus problem or a solution which is outside the framework of the UN Security Council resolutions or the European acquis will be accepted.

Anastasiades will also visit Mati and lay the foundation stone for the reconstruction and upgrading of the areas of Eastern Attica affected by the 2018 fires. The reconstruction of the areas will be funded with 12 million euros raised by the Cyprus state and donations from private Cypriot citizens in an act of solidarity and gratitude to Greece.