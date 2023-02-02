No end to airspace violations by Turkey

At a time when the Hellenic Air Force is mourning the loss of two pilots in an accident on Monday, a total of 23 Turkish aircraft, 18 of which were armed, carried out 14 violations of Greek airspace and 12 violations of the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) on Wednesday, authorities said.

The 22 Turkish F-16s and one spy plane flew in formations of four and in pairs.

Twelve of the 14 violations turned into engagements (dogfights), which reflects the magnitude and seriousness of Turkey’s behavior in the Aegean.

They were intercepted by Greek jets according to the rules provided for under international treaties.