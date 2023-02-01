NEWS

US Senator Van Hollen: No F-16s for Turkey if it does not ratify NATO’s Nordic expansion

US Senator Van Hollen: No F-16s for Turkey if it does not ratify NATO’s Nordic expansion

Democratic US Senator Chris Van Hollen slammed Turkey as an “unfaithful ally,” while calling for fresh sanctions on Ankara as it continues to block NATO membership for Finland and Sweden.

“We need to be working in more coordination with our EU partners and considering, potentially, different kinds of sanctions if Erdogan continues to block the entry of Finland and Sweden,” Van Hollen, who serves on the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, said during an Al-Monitor PRO event Tuesday.

Van Hollen warned Washington will block the sale of Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jets if Ankara does not approve the Nordic expansion. 

“There are going to be no F-16s going to Turkey if Turkey is not admitting Sweden and Finland,” he said.

US Turkey Defense Diplomacy NATO Security

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Actors, theatre workers call 48-hour strike over pay
NEWS

Actors, theatre workers call 48-hour strike over pay

Greece improves score in global corruption perceptions index
NEWS

Greece improves score in global corruption perceptions index

Actors and theatre workers to strike on Feb 1-2
CULTURE

Actors and theatre workers to strike on Feb 1-2

Remains of man found in Cretan gorge
NEWS

Remains of man found in Cretan gorge

Ancient Nemea stadium to reopen
CULTURE

Ancient Nemea stadium to reopen

10 years after EU’s ‘never again’ tragedy, little’s changed
NEWS

10 years after EU’s ‘never again’ tragedy, little’s changed