US Senator Van Hollen: No F-16s for Turkey if it does not ratify NATO’s Nordic expansion

Democratic US Senator Chris Van Hollen slammed Turkey as an “unfaithful ally,” while calling for fresh sanctions on Ankara as it continues to block NATO membership for Finland and Sweden.

“We need to be working in more coordination with our EU partners and considering, potentially, different kinds of sanctions if Erdogan continues to block the entry of Finland and Sweden,” Van Hollen, who serves on the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, said during an Al-Monitor PRO event Tuesday.

Van Hollen warned Washington will block the sale of Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jets if Ankara does not approve the Nordic expansion.

“There are going to be no F-16s going to Turkey if Turkey is not admitting Sweden and Finland,” he said.