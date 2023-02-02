Memorial park in fire-ravaged Mati

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attend the opening ceremony of the memorial park in the East Attica town of Mati in memory of the victims of the devastating wildfire in 2018.

The work for the park’s creation is being carried out thanks to a donation from Cyprus. In remarks during the ceremony, which was also attended by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Mitstotakis said the construction of a social housing complex in the area will help house those people that lost their homes.

“I want to personally thank the president of the Republic of Cyprus, who from the very first moment made available to us a very significant amount of money for this project,” Mitsotakis said, while noting that the 10 million euros deposited by Cyprus in the special fund “is paying off.”