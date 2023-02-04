NEWS

UK, Greece to sign defense cooperation declaration

[Intime News]

The defense ministers of the UK and Greece, Ben Wallace and Nikos Panagiotopoulos, will sign a declaration of defense cooperation between the two countries on a British Royal Navy cruiser on Tuesday morning.

The signing ceremony will take place at the Portsmouth Naval Base, effectively concluding an outstanding issue that will allow the two countries’ armed forces to collaborate more closely.

The declaration will set out practical issues such as the holding of joint exercises. In recent years, in the wake of Brexit, the UK has shown a willingness to return to the region and to Greece.

Tellingly, in recent years the General Staff of the Armed Forces had already received many requests for the participation of the British Armed Forces in national exercises and for the international cooperation of the Hellenic Army, Navy and Air Force. This reflects the view in London about the role that Athens can potentially play in the region.

