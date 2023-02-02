New video shows coast guard harassment by Turkish vessel

A new video has been released documenting the incident on January 5 when a Turkish patrol boat harassed a Hellenic Coast Guard vessel and attempted to ram it near the eastern Aegean island of Farmakonisi.

It confirmed the coast guard announcement at the time, that the Greek vessel was on duty to identify three Turkish fishing boats in a sea area within Greek territorial waters, when it was harassed by a Turkish patrol boat, which performed dangerous maneuvers in order to ram it.

The crew of the coast guard vessel then fired warning shots and the Turkish patrol boat left the area heading toward the Turkish coast. The footage was published by Dimokratia newspaper.