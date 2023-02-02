NEWS

New video shows coast guard harassment by Turkish vessel

New video shows coast guard harassment by Turkish vessel
[Intime News]

A new video has been released documenting the incident on January 5 when a Turkish patrol boat harassed a Hellenic Coast Guard vessel and attempted to ram it near the eastern Aegean island of Farmakonisi.

It confirmed the coast guard announcement at the time, that the Greek vessel was on duty to identify three Turkish fishing boats in a sea area within Greek territorial waters, when it was harassed by a Turkish patrol boat, which performed dangerous maneuvers in order to ram it.

The crew of the coast guard vessel then fired warning shots and the Turkish patrol boat left the area heading toward the Turkish coast. The footage was published by Dimokratia newspaper.

Turkey Defense

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Senators to ask Biden to link F-16 sale to Ankara to NATO enlargement
NEWS

Senators to ask Biden to link F-16 sale to Ankara to NATO enlargement

No end to airspace violations by Turkey
NEWS

No end to airspace violations by Turkey

US Senator Van Hollen: No F-16s for Turkey if it does not ratify NATO’s Nordic expansion
NEWS

US Senator Van Hollen: No F-16s for Turkey if it does not ratify NATO’s Nordic expansion

Turkish F-16s fly over Chios and nearby islands
NEWS

Turkish F-16s fly over Chios and nearby islands

Ankara irked by Athens’ arms programs
NEWS

Ankara irked by Athens’ arms programs

Mitsotakis: Greece has no time for ‘dialogue with the absurd’
NEWS

Mitsotakis: Greece has no time for ‘dialogue with the absurd’