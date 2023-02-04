US aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush anchors off Faliro Bay

The USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier arrived at the Faliro Bay, off the southern coast of Athens on Saturday where it will remain until noon next Tuesday, as part of a planned visit to Greece.

The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier has been in the Mediterranean for the past few months as part of several NATO and US missions to monitor the Russian navy. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, American aircraft carriers have sailed several times to Crete and the eastern Mediterranean.

There were also discussions about possible exercises with the Greek Armed Forces. A visit by Greek officials to the aircraft carrier planned on Friday was postponed due to the funeral of the F-4E Phantom II of Captain Efstathios Tsitlakidis, 31, who was killed when the fighter jet crashed into the sea during a training exercise Monday.