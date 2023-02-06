Cold front brings snow to Athens

Snow covers the Runner, a sculptured by Kostas Varotsos, during a snowstorm, in Athens, Monday. A cold snap sweeping across southern Greece has caused blackouts, highway closures, and service disruptions. Schools were closed in Athens, along with court houses and multiple services. [AP]

A severe weather front dubbed Barbara has hit Greece, with below-freezing temperatures and snowfall in many parts of the country, including the capital Athens where the iconic Acropolis has been covered in a thin blanket of snow.

An emergency 112 alert was on Monday issued to residents of the greater Athens area warning them to avoid non-essential movement, while schools shifted to online classes only.

Police have closed the Athens-Lamia national highway in both directions from Kalyftaki bridge to Oinofyta, north of Athens, due to the snowy conditions. Heavy snowfall has also disrupted traffic on the Parnitha, Pendeli and Hymettus mountains on the outskirts of the capital.

Snow chains are mandatory for cars.

Passengers traveling to Athens International Airport on the metro have to disembark at the Doukissis Plakentias metro station in northern Athens, the last stop on Line 3, and switch to a suburban railway (Proastiakos) train.

A man walks with his dog in front of the ancient Acropolis hill, with the parthenon temple, during a snow fall, in Athens, Monday. [AP]