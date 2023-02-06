NEWS

Leaked police report finds corruption within service

A report emanating from the police’s Internal Affairs Division and alleging several instances of police corruption and relations with what has been called “the Greek Mafia” has been sent to politicians and journalists in recent days.

At least part of the report has reached Kathimerini.

There has already been pushback against the allegations by police officers who claim that many of them are selective claims timed to coincide with the annual review of officer promotions and retirements. 

A different explanation indicates frustration with police divisions, such as Internal Affairs and Financial Crimes, for failing to further investigate findings by the National Intelligence Agency (EYP), which conducted a probe of its own, complete with phone wiretaps, during 2015-17. As a result, some officers were only charged with misdemeanors and were acquitted last week.

