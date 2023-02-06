NEWS

EU rushes rescuers, satellite help to Turkey

The European Union’s top foreign policy official says ten member states are providing urban search and rescue teams to help Turkey deal with massive earthquake damage.

In a joint statement, High Representative Josep Borrell and the EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic said teams have been mobilized from Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, France, Greece, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania to support the first responders on the ground.

Italy, Spain, and Slovakia have offered their rescue teams to Turkey as well.

They said the EU’s Copernicus satellite system had also been activated to provide emergency mapping services.

Greece and the Czech Republic announced details of their rescue missions, and are sending rescuers, rescue dogs, specialized vehicles, structural engineers, doctors and seismic planning experts.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed “deep sorrow” over the earthquake, adding that Greece is “placing all our rescue forces at Turkey’s disposal depending on what else they may ask us for.” 

A spokesperson for the Lebanese Red Cross told The Associated Press that Lebanon’s government is sending a team consisting of Lebanese army soldiers, Red Cross and Civil Defense first responders, and firefighters to Turkey to help with its rescue efforts. [AP]

Turkey Earthquake Rescue

