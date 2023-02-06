NEWS

EU says over 10 search and rescue teams mobilized to Turkey after earthquake

EU says over 10 search and rescue teams mobilized to Turkey after earthquake
Emergency team members search for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, on Monday. [Khalil Hamra/AP]

More than 10 search and rescue teams from the EU have been mobilized in the wake of the major earthquake that has hit Turkey, a spokesperson for the European Commission told reporters on Monday.

“Urban Search and Rescue teams have been quickly mobilised from Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, France, Greece, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania to support the first responders on the ground,” the European Commission said in a statement.

Italy, Spain and Slovakia have offered their rescue teams to Turkey as well.

The EU said it was also ready to support those affected in Syria, but said it had not yet received a request from the country to activate the EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism, which coordinates assistance from EU and other European countries. 

[Reuters]

Earthquake Turkey Rescue

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey’s unfinished Akkuyu nuclear plant not damaged by quake, Rosatom official says
NEWS

Turkey’s unfinished Akkuyu nuclear plant not damaged by quake, Rosatom official says

EU rushes rescuers, satellite help to Turkey
NEWS

EU rushes rescuers, satellite help to Turkey

Greece sending EMAK disaster response team to Turkey
NEWS

Greece sending EMAK disaster response team to Turkey

Second earthquake of magnitude 7.6 hits Turkey’s south
NEWS

Second earthquake of magnitude 7.6 hits Turkey’s south

Erdogan raises quake death toll to 912
NEWS

Erdogan raises quake death toll to 912

Powerful quake kills at least 360 people in Turkey, Syria
NEWS

Powerful quake kills at least 360 people in Turkey, Syria