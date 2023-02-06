NEWS

FM meets with Brazilian counterpart Vieira in Brasilia

[AMNA]

The strengthening of Greek-Brazilian relations was the focus of a meeting between Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias with his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira in Brasilia on Monday.

The two FMs also discussed the economy, investments, culture, and the environment, including the “Our Ocean Conference 2024” that Greece is hosting. Dendias also met with representatives of the Greek communities in Brasilia, and paid a visit to the UNESCO-listed Metropolitan Cathedral of Brasilia. [AMNA]

Diplomacy

