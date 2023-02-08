Five people dead, nine missing off Lesvos

Migrants who survived a shipwreck are assisted by aid workers, near Thermi, on the island of Lesvos, Greece, on February 7, 2023. [Elias Marcou/Reuters]

The second migrant shipwreck off the coast of Greece this week left five people dead and nine still missing, according to the Hellenic Coast Guard on Tuesday as the search proceeded in the chilly, windy conditions.

An inflatable rubber boat was found on rocks off the shore of the island of Lesvos on Tuesday morning, prompting a coast guard operation that resulted in the rescue of 27 individuals, according to a statement. Although the weather conditions were bad, none of them was wearing a life jacket.

Authorities said that at least 10 people were transported to hospitals, some with hypothermia, as a cold weather front delivered snow and subfreezing temperatures to various parts of Greece this week. Footage showed people wrapped in heavy blankets on the side of the road as they were assisted by charity workers.

About 41 people were on board the dinghy that should have only been carrying 10 when it departed from the Turkish coast, according to survivors. Strong winds prevailed during the search operation, involving two coast guard vessels and a Super Puma helicopter.