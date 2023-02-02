Filippos Tsimpoglou, head of National Library of Greece, dead at 67

Dr. Filippos Tsimpoglou, director general of the National Library of Greece (NLG), died on Thursday after a brief illness, the organization announced. He was 67 years old.

“Filippos Tsimpoglou worked tirelessly and spent his life in the service of the National Library of Greece. The President, the members of the Ephorate Council and all the staff of the National Library of Greece express their sincere condolences to the family,” NLG said in an announcement, adding the organization will honour his memory “as he deserves.”

The funeral service will be held on Monday (February 6) at 11.30 a.m., at the Agios Konstantinos church of Zografou’s municipal cemetery.

Tsimpoglou held a PhD in Library and Information Science from the Ionian University (2005) and a BSc in Economics from the Athens University of Economics and Business (1983). He was the Director of the Cyprus University Library and an ex officio member of the Cyprus University Senate from 1999 to 2014.

He served as Head of three Departments at the National Documentation Centre of Greece / Hellenic Research Foundation (1983-1999) where he managed major EU framework and development programs. In 2008 he published his book “Collaborations between Libraries: a systemic approach”. He has also published numerous articles for international scientific journals, books and conferences.

Since 2014 he was the General Director of the National Library of Greece and head of the historic relocation project to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center. As part of his role, he was leading the design of digital services which will enable the organization to enter the digital era, as well as the development of innovative services that strengthen and expand the core mission of the National Library.