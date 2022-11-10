Seismologist Vassilis Papazachos dead at 92

Greek seismologist Vassilis Papazachos died on Thursday morning at the age of 92, state-run broadcaster ERT reported.

Papazachos was born in the village of Loutropigi (old name Smokovo), 43 kilometres away from the nearest town of Karditsa, in northern Greece. He studied Physics at the University of Athens and obtained a PhD from the same University in 1961. He continued his education in the US (1961-1964) where he received an advanced degree in Geophysics.

He was appointed assistant at the Geodynamic Institute of the Athens Observatory in 1956 and curator at the same Institute five years later. He was elected full-time Professor of Geophysics at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in 1977, director of the Department of Geophysics (1983-1996), President of the Geology Department of AUTH (1982-1987) and was Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Institute of Technical Seismology and Antiseismic Constructions between 1983 and 1999.

Papazachos also contributed to the anti-seismic design of many large public projects, the creation of Greece’s anti-seismic policy and initiated public information campaigns.