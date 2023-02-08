NEWS

Second Greek disaster management team departs for Hatay

A second Greek special disaster management team (EMAK) departed Thessaloniki for the earthquake-stricken Turkish city of Hatay shortly before 19:00 on Wednesday.

This second team comprises 15 rescuers, a trained dog, 3 paramedics and a Fire Brigade engineer officer. The team left Thessaloniki in the afternoon but the military transport plane had to return to Elefsina in Attica after a mechanical issue. A second airplane is flying the team to Adana, Turkey, from where the team members will make their way to Hatay.

Including the first EMAK team already operating in southeastern Turkey, the Greek mission total now includes 36 rescuers, 8 doctors and paramedics, 2 civil engineer officers and 3 rescue canines.

The Greek Climate Crisis & Civil Protection Ministry’s Earthquake Planning & Protection Organization (OASP) President Efthimios Lekkas is also part of the Greek mission. [AMNA]

