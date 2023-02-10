Turkey’s Kalin thanks Greek PM for support

Ibrahim Kalin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman and chief foreign policy adviser, has thanked Greece for providing assistance to Turkey as it struggles to cope with Monday’s devastating earthquake.

“Mr Prime Minister, thank you for all your support,” Kalin tweeted in response to a tweet by Greece’s prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Tuesday in which he commended the efforts of rescue crews from both countries at the quake-stricken areas.

“Images that fill us with pain are followed by images that fill us with hope: only respect for the superhuman efforts of rescue teams,” Mitsotakis had tweeted in Turkish along with a photo of Turkish and Greek rescue workers in action, adding “Greeks and Turks side by side, struggling together to save lives. We thank them for what they are doing.”

Sayın Başbakan. Tüm destekleriniz için teşekkür ediyoruz. — İbrahim Kalın (@ikalin1) February 10, 2023