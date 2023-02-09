FM meets with the President of Argentina Alberto Fernández

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, who is visiting Argentina, was received on Wednesday by the Argentinian President Alberto Fernández in the presence of his Argentinian counterpart Santiago Cafiero.

During the meeting they had a “fruitful exchange of views on the further promotion of bilateral cooperation and economic relations, regional and global developments and the relations between the EU and Argentina.”

Also on Wednesday, Dendias and Cafiero signed two agreements between Greece and Argentina on cooperation in sports and on the gainful employment of dependents of members of a Diplomatic Mission/Consular Post.

They also signed a Declaration of intent on cooperation in higher education and between the Education Ministries of Greece and Argentina, the foreign ministry posted on Twitter on Thursday. [AMNA]