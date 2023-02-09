FM meets his counterpart, deputy FMs in Paraguay

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias was welcomed by his counterpart in Paraguay Julio César Arriola in Asunción, in the presence of Deputy FMs Raúl Silvero Silvano and Enrique Franco, he said in a tweet on Thursday.

Dendias said that he held a constructive discussion with them on bilateral relations, regional and international affairs, Paraguay-EU relations, Greece’s candidacy to the UN Security Council non-temporary members in 2025-2026, economy & investments, energy & renewable energy sources, and culture, including UNESCO.

At the start of his visit to Paraguay, he laid a wreath at the National Pantheon of the Heroes in Asunción, in the presence of Silvero Silvagni.

On Thursday, FM Dendias was scheduled to address the Diplomacy Academy of Paraguay on “Greece’s foreign policy in its neighborhood and beyond: Links with Latin America, the case of Paraguay”. [ΑΜΝΑ]