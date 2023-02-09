NEWS

FM meets his counterpart, deputy FMs in Paraguay

FM meets his counterpart, deputy FMs in Paraguay

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias was welcomed by his counterpart in Paraguay Julio César Arriola in Asunción, in the presence of Deputy FMs Raúl Silvero Silvano and Enrique Franco, he said in a tweet on Thursday.

Dendias said that he held a constructive discussion with them on bilateral relations, regional and international affairs, Paraguay-EU relations, Greece’s candidacy to the UN Security Council non-temporary members in 2025-2026, economy & investments, energy & renewable energy sources, and culture, including UNESCO.

At the start of his visit to Paraguay, he laid a wreath at the National Pantheon of the Heroes in Asunción, in the presence of Silvero Silvagni.

On Thursday, FM Dendias was scheduled to address the Diplomacy Academy of Paraguay on “Greece’s foreign policy in its neighborhood and beyond: Links with Latin America, the case of Paraguay”. [ΑΜΝΑ]

Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
FM meets with the President of Argentina Alberto Fernández
NEWS

FM meets with the President of Argentina Alberto Fernández

US aim: Defuse Greek-Turkish tensions
NEWS

US aim: Defuse Greek-Turkish tensions

FM meets with Brazilian counterpart Vieira in Brasilia
NEWS

FM meets with Brazilian counterpart Vieira in Brasilia

Greece’s mission in Geneva to provide quake aid to Turkey and Syria via UN office
NEWS

Greece’s mission in Geneva to provide quake aid to Turkey and Syria via UN office

PM tells Erdogan Greece ready to ‘contribute even more’ to quake relief efforts
NEWS

PM tells Erdogan Greece ready to ‘contribute even more’ to quake relief efforts

FM Dendias to tour six Central and South American countries Feb 6-10
NEWS

FM Dendias to tour six Central and South American countries Feb 6-10