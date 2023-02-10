Cavusoglu thanks PM and Greek people for aid

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has thanked Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the Greek people for the humanitarian aid that Greece has sent to the quake-stricken people of Turkey.

In a phone call late on Thursday evening with Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides, Cavusoglu noted that this aid was not just symbolic.

All the items included in the Greek aid consignment were very much needed to address the huge problems created by the devastating earthquake, he said.

For his part, Stylianides told Cavusoglu that, as the prime minister has pledged, Greece will be at Turkey’s side for as long as it is needed.

Over 20,000 people are known to have died in the earthquake, which also struck Syria, on Tuesday. [AMNA]