Turkey: Greek couple found dead beneath rubble of home

A Greek couple missing since the devasting earthquake in Turkey on Tuesday been found dead beneath the rubble of their apartment building, according to public broadcaster ERT.

The couple, who were in their 60s, lived in the city of Antakya, historically known as Antioch, in Hatay, the southernmost province of Turkey.

ERT said Turkish rescuers found the body of the man first and that of his Syrian-born wife some time later.

The confirmed death toll from the deadliest quake in the region in two decades stood at more than 22,000 across southern Turkey and northwest Syria four days after it hit. [ERT, Reuters]

Turkey Earthquake

