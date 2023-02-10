NEWS

Fire extinguished at Turkey’s Iskenderun port

Fire extinguished at Turkey’s Iskenderun port
Smoke rises from burning containers at the port in the earthquake-stricken town of Iskenderun, southern Turkey, February 7. [AP]

A fire at Turkey’s Iskenderun port has been extinguished and maritime operations have resumed in the region, Turkey’s maritime authority said on Friday, four days after the blaze broke out after following earthquakes that struck the country.

More than a thousand containers which had caught on fire are being separated and the rehabilitation of the port will begin swiftly, it said.

A source at the port said smoke was still rising from the scene as cooling operations continue.

“The fire is completely extinguished but smoke is rising. Barring an extraordinary event, it looks like there is no chance for the fire to erupt again but cooling operations will last three more days,” the person said. [Reuters]

Turkey Fire Earthquake

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey may open border to Syrian government-held region for aid, Turkish official says
NEWS

Turkey may open border to Syrian government-held region for aid, Turkish official says

Turkey’s Kalin thanks Greek PM for support
NEWS

Turkey’s Kalin thanks Greek PM for support

Death toll rises, rescues dwindle in earthquake aftermath
NEWS

Death toll rises, rescues dwindle in earthquake aftermath

New perspective in Greece-Turkey relations
NEWS

New perspective in Greece-Turkey relations

UN chief presses for more aid
QUAKE

UN chief presses for more aid

PM: Greece supports idea of donor conference to help quake victims
NEWS

PM: Greece supports idea of donor conference to help quake victims