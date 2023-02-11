President hails EMAK ‘heroes’

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has described the members of the EMAK rescue teams dispatched to Turkey as “heroes.”

In a Facebook post, she noted that the work of EMAK reminds everyone that deeds and not words and the awareness of each other’s suffering breaks down the barriers between people.

“Shocked by the unspeakable drama unfolding in southeastern Turkey and northern Syria, with thousands of dead, we feel deep emotion for the battle that Greek rescuers are fighting, a battle of life against death,” she wrote.

“The heroes of EMAK, battling among the ruins in Anatolia, have earned the admiration of the whole world and make us proud.”