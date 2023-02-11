NEWS

President hails EMAK ‘heroes’

President hails EMAK ‘heroes’
[InTime News]

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has described the members of the EMAK rescue teams dispatched to Turkey as “heroes.”

In a Facebook post, she noted that the work of EMAK reminds everyone that deeds and not words and the awareness of each other’s suffering breaks down the barriers between people.

“Shocked by the unspeakable drama unfolding in southeastern Turkey and northern Syria, with thousands of dead, we feel deep emotion for the battle that Greek rescuers are fighting, a battle of life against death,” she wrote.

“The heroes of EMAK, battling among the ruins in Anatolia, have earned the admiration of the whole world and make us proud.” 

Turkey Earthquake

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Two women survive for days in earthquake rubble as death toll tops 24,150
NEWS

Two women survive for days in earthquake rubble as death toll tops 24,150

Turkey’s lax policing of building codes known before quake
NEWS

Turkey’s lax policing of building codes known before quake

Turkey: Greek couple found dead beneath rubble of home
NEWS

Turkey: Greek couple found dead beneath rubble of home

Erdogan says earthquake response should have been faster
NEWS

Erdogan says earthquake response should have been faster

Cyprus probes washed up dead whales, earthquake link possible
NEWS

Cyprus probes washed up dead whales, earthquake link possible

Fire extinguished at Turkey’s Iskenderun port
NEWS

Fire extinguished at Turkey’s Iskenderun port