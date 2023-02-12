FM meets with Turkish counterpart in Adana

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias landed at Adana airport in Turkey on Sunday morning, where he was greeted with a warm embrace by his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. A brief meeting between the two ministers at the airport followed, after which they boarded a helicopter to visit the quake-stricken areas in the Hatay province.

According to a Greek foreign ministry announcement, Dendias will meet with members of the Greek Aid Mission operating in the areas devastated by the recent earthquakes and will be accompanied by his Turkish counterpart throughout the visit.

The minister will also visit the Operations Centre in Antakya and will be briefed on the latest developments concerning the evacuation and rescue effort, as well as on the humanitarian needs that have arisen.

In the context of this visit, ways for further assistance by Greece to address the devastating consequences of the earthquakes will also be examined, the ministry said.

It also noted that Dendias has instructed Greece’s Permanent Mission in Geneva to take action so that emergency humanitarian assistance be provided to Türkiye and Syria through OCHA (United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs).

In addition, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andreas Katsaniotis, has undertaken the coordination of agencies and individuals that wish to assist in the collection of humanitarian aid for the affected areas in Turkey and Syria. [AMNA]