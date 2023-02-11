NEWS MONTEGO BAY

FM refers to UNCLOS signing

[InTime News]

Concluding his visit to Jamaica, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias made special reference to the Jamaican city of Montego Bay, where the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea was signed, and to its twinning with Sitia on the Greek island of Crete.

“It is extremely important that Montego Bay, the city where UNCLOS, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, was signed, is being twinned with Sitia. A Greek town on the edge of Crete, at a very strategic point where the precise implementation of the Law of the Sea acquires national importance,” he said.

With his visit to Jamaica, Dendias concluded his five-day tour of six South and Central American countries, which started last Monday in Brazil and continued in Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Panama. 

