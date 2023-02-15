Blinken to visit Turkey, Greece next week

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Turkey and Greece from Feb. 19-22, State department spokesman Ned Price announced Wednesday.

“Secretary Blinken will launch the fourth round of the U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue on February 21,” Blinken said in a statement.

“Secretary Blinken will visit Incirlik Air Base in Turkey on February 19 to see firsthand U.S. efforts to assist the Turkish authorities responding to the devastation caused by the February 6 earthquakes. He will then travel to Ankara, where he will meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and other senior Turkish officials to discuss continued U.S. support to Turkey and the Turkish people after the devastating earthquakes, as well as ways to further strengthen our partnership with Turkey as a valued NATO Ally. Secretary Blinken will also thank the Government of Turkey for its support for cross-border aid to affected areas of Syria,” Price said.

The State Department spikesman did not specify when Blinken will arrive in Athens, but said that, once here, “Secretary Blinken will meet with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis, Foreign Minister Dendias, and Leader of the Opposition Alexis Tsipras to discuss defense cooperation, energy security, and our shared commitment to defend democracy.” Presumably, Blinken will be in Athens on the 20th.

Prior to his visit in the two countries, Blinken will attend the annual Munich Security Conference from Feb. 16-18, “where he will participate in a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings to discuss continued support for Ukraine, assistance to Turkey and the Syrian people, and our commitment to transatlantic security and a rules-based international order,” Price said.