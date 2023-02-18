NEWS

Police on brink of cracking 2020 Corfu double murder

[INTIME]

Greek and Serbian law enforcement are reportedly tantalizingly close to solving a double murder that occurred in a villa in Halikouna Beach on the island of Corfu in July 2020. Tellingly, a team of Serbian police has been in Greece for the last few days.

The evidence suggests that a 1.5-million-euro death contract lies behind the brutal murders of Alan Kozar and Damir Hadzic, in a hit that was part of a bloody war between two notorious Montenegrin gangs, the Kavac and Skaljari, which has left 70 people dead across Europe. 

According to reports, there was a major breakthrough in the investigation when Europol officers cracked the Sky encrypted communication system used by criminals all over Europe, including the two rival gangs.

The victims, aged 44 and 46, were gunned down in a hail of more than 30 bullets. They were leading members of the Skaljari gang.

