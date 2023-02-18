Foreign seaman found hanged in his cabin in Salamina

A 30-year-old cadet was found hanged inside his cabin on a Liberian-flagged cargo ship on Friday, state-run broadcaster ERT reported. The man was a foreign national.

The ship was docked at the facilities of a private shipyard in Salamis, the report said. It was not immediately clear who found the man and alerted the authorities.

The scene was inspected by security officers of the Port Authority of Piraeus and a team from the police’s criminal investigation department.

A preliminary investigation is being conducted by the Piraeus Central Port Authority, while the body was transferred to the port’s forensic service for a post-mortem examination.