NEWS

President expresses ‘profound sadness’ over the death of Ioannina mayor

President expresses ‘profound sadness’ over the death of Ioannina mayor
[Intime News]

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou expressed “profound sadness” at the death of Moisis Elisaf, the mayor of the city of Ioannina, western Greece, who passed away on Friday after a battle with cancer at the age of 68. 

In her statement, she extolled his “rare integrity of character,” noting that “his soft-spoken, unifying, bold and visionary personality will be missed by his fellow citizens and by all of us who knew him, talked with him, worked with him and connected with him in a friendship that is priceless.”

She said Elisaf was an “opponent of intolerance and fanaticism, who built bridges between people and inspired with the ethos and his vision”.

Death Obituary

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Moisis Elisaf, Greece’s first Jewish mayor, dead at 68
NEWS

Moisis Elisaf, Greece’s first Jewish mayor, dead at 68

Filippos Tsimpoglou, head of National Library of Greece, dead at 67
NEWS

Filippos Tsimpoglou, head of National Library of Greece, dead at 67

Seismologist Vassilis Papazachos dead at 92
NEWS

Seismologist Vassilis Papazachos dead at 92

Prominent actor, director Kostas Kazakos dies
NEWS

Prominent actor, director Kostas Kazakos dies

Election analyst Ilias Nikolakopoulos dead at 75
NEWS

Election analyst Ilias Nikolakopoulos dead at 75

Marina Lambraki-Plaka, long-time National Gallery director, dead at 83
CULTURE

Marina Lambraki-Plaka, long-time National Gallery director, dead at 83