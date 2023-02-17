President expresses ‘profound sadness’ over the death of Ioannina mayor
President Katerina Sakellaropoulou expressed “profound sadness” at the death of Moisis Elisaf, the mayor of the city of Ioannina, western Greece, who passed away on Friday after a battle with cancer at the age of 68.
In her statement, she extolled his “rare integrity of character,” noting that “his soft-spoken, unifying, bold and visionary personality will be missed by his fellow citizens and by all of us who knew him, talked with him, worked with him and connected with him in a friendship that is priceless.”
She said Elisaf was an “opponent of intolerance and fanaticism, who built bridges between people and inspired with the ethos and his vision”.