Two Cretan men to testify on Tuesday over shooting of relative

Two men, aged 67 and 37, who were arrested for shooting a man in Crete, were given until Tuesday (Feb. 21) to prepare their defence over attempted murder and violation of laws on weapons.

The incident took place during an argument between the two alleged perpetrators and a 51-year-old local man on Friday, in the area of Keramia, western Crete. One of the men pulled out a shotgun and shot towards the 51-year-old, damaging the victim’s car. All three men involved in the incident are relatives.

The two alleged attackers were arrested by the police and officers confiscated a shotgun, a pistol with one magazine, and 35 rounds of ammunition.

They were led before an investigative magistrate in Chania on Saturday where they requested time to prepare their testimony.