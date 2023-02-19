NEWS

No dice without real power, PASOK chief tells parties

[Nikos Kokkalias]

PASOK will not help incumbent New Democracy or main opposition SYRIZA form a government in the event of an inconclusive election result unless it has a strong enough voice to pass its policy priorities, party chief Nikos Androulakis told Kathimerini on Sunday.

“Power for the sake of the power is not the objective,” the center-left leader said, stressing that PASOK is not trying to maintain an “equal distance” between the two main parties “or pretend to be neutral.”

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and SYRIZA’s Alexis Tsipras are trying to “associate themselves, respectively, with stability and progress. Both, however, abused the notions while in government,” he said. They also had a full term at their disposal to “demonstrate their intentions and the result of their policies,” Androulakis said. 

Instead, “the only thing keeping them standing is how they compare to and cancel each other.”

Politics Elections

