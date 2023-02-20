NEWS

Turkey says no need to wait for disaster to improve US ties, including on F-16s

[AP]

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday there was no need to wait for a disaster and difficult times to improve relations with the United States, speaking after talks with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Cavusoglu, alongside Blinken, told a news conference that it was not possible for Turkey to purchase US F-16 warplanes with pre-conditions and that he believed the issue can be overcome if the US administration maintains a decisive stance. [Reuters]

