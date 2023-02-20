Parliament President Tassoulas meets Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan

Greek Parliament President Constantine Tassoulas met with China’s Vice Premier of the State Council Sun Chunlan on Monday.

According to an announcement by the Greek Parliament, Tassoulas pointed out that the visit of the Vice Premier of the State Council of China will contribute very positively to the continuation of the mutually beneficial cooperation relationship that Athens seeks with Beijing.

Tassoulas and Sun Chunlan exchanged views on issues of bilateral and international interest and ways to further strengthen parliamentary cooperation, especially through the respective Friendship Groups. [AMNA]