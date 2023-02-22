NEWS

Basket of Lent goes in effect and nine new products added to household basket

[InTime News]

Nine products were added to the household basket as of Wednesday while the basket of the Lent is also available from today with special delicacies.

The extension of the household basket refers to: fresh veal, high pasteurised, low-fat and and full-fat milk, white cheese, turkey and chicken, pariza and beans, lentils and chickpeas.

The basket of the Lent will include dips, frozen seafood (two different products at least) and halva.

The Development and Investments Ministry also added in its announcement that 91 percent of the price of the products of the household’s basket either drop of remain stable for 17th consecutive weeks since the implementation of the government’s initiative, according to the prices announced on Wednesday 22 February by the supermarket chains. [AMNA]

