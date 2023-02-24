Athens not complacent about Turkey relations

Commenting on Greek-Turkish relations after the devastating earthquakes, Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis stressed that Athens is not being complacent about the positive climate that has been created.

“It may be that the tones that have been lowered and the solidarity shown by the two peoples during this period may open a window of opportunity for dialogue, but this must be done in a sincere mood and in a framework that guarantees that we will not go backward,” he told Skai TV on Friday.

“Because if Turkey soon returns to its previous aggressive rhetoric, we will destroy all bridges and there will be no possibility or hope of a rapprochement,” he added.

Regarding Greece’s position within the Western Alliance, he said that it is filling the void left by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and is becoming a reliable pillar in the Eastern Mediterranean.