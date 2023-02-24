NEWS

Athens not complacent about Turkey relations

Athens not complacent about Turkey relations

Commenting on Greek-Turkish relations after the devastating earthquakes, Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis stressed that Athens is not being complacent about the positive climate that has been created.

“It may be that the tones that have been lowered and the solidarity shown by the two peoples during this period may open a window of opportunity for dialogue, but this must be done in a sincere mood and in a framework that guarantees that we will not go backward,” he told Skai TV on Friday.

“Because if Turkey soon returns to its previous aggressive rhetoric, we will destroy all bridges and there will be no possibility or hope of a rapprochement,” he added. 

Regarding Greece’s position within the Western Alliance, he said that it is filling the void left by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and is becoming a reliable pillar in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Blinken: Opportunities exist for Greek-Turkish dialogue
NEWS

Blinken: Opportunities exist for Greek-Turkish dialogue

Greece-US ties ‘many chapters ahead,’ spokesman says
NEWS

Greece-US ties ‘many chapters ahead,’ spokesman says

Turkey rejects links between NATO expansion, F-16 deal
NEWS

Turkey rejects links between NATO expansion, F-16 deal

Turkey not exporting items for use in Russia war effort
NEWS

Turkey not exporting items for use in Russia war effort

Blinken: Selling F-16s to Turkey in US ‘national interest’
NEWS

Blinken: Selling F-16s to Turkey in US ‘national interest’

Blinken, in Turkey, backs speedy Nordics accession to NATO
NEWS

Blinken, in Turkey, backs speedy Nordics accession to NATO