Greece-US ties ‘many chapters ahead,’ spokesman says

Turkey is still playing a catch-up game with Greece when it comes to bilateral relations with the United States, Greek government spokesman Ioannis Oikonomou said on Monday ahead of a visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“Greece’s relationship with the US does not hinge on the relationship [the US] has with other countries. We naturally assess developments in our region… Our ties with the US are many chapters ahead of what Turkey is trying to secure, if and when it manages to do so,” he said.

Oikonomou was responding to a journalist’s question about Blinken’s comments in Turkey earlier on Monday who said that selling Lockheed Martin F-16 warplanes to Turkey would be in the US “national interest and security interest.”