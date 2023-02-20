NEWS

Blinken: Selling F-16s to Turkey in US ‘national interest’

Blinken: Selling F-16s to Turkey in US ‘national interest’
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu before their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Monday. [AP]

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that it is a “national interest and security interest” for the Biden administration to upgrade Turkey’s current F-16 fleet and provide new warplanes to its NATO ally, after talks with his counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Cavusoglu said it is not possible for Turkey to purchase the Lockheed Martin warplanes with pre-conditions and that he believes the issue can be overcome if the US administration maintains a decisive stance.

The Turkish minister told reporters he discussed a planned $20 billion deal for the aircraft with Blinken, adding that Ankara would like the Biden administration to send the formal notification for the F-16s to Congress. [Combined reports]

US Turkey Defense Security Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Blinken, in Turkey, backs speedy Nordics accession to NATO
NEWS

Blinken, in Turkey, backs speedy Nordics accession to NATO

Universities bracing for onslaught of new chatbot
NEWS

Universities bracing for onslaught of new chatbot

Turkey says no need to wait for disaster to improve US ties, including on F-16s
NEWS

Turkey says no need to wait for disaster to improve US ties, including on F-16s

Turkey says it expects US Congress support in F-16 deal
NEWS

Turkey says it expects US Congress support in F-16 deal

Turkey clears away rubble from earthquake, rescue efforts wind down
NEWS

Turkey clears away rubble from earthquake, rescue efforts wind down

Police on the scene after gunman opens fire in Agia Varvara
NEWS

Police on the scene after gunman opens fire in Agia Varvara