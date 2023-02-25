Mitsotakis in Larissa: Greece has stayed the course

Greece’s image has changed globally to the point that it is longer a pariah, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday.

In a speech in the Thessalian city of Larissa, Mitsotakis reviewed his government’s successes and urged voters to show him their support in the upcoming elections so that he can complete his program that includes, among other things, salary raises in both the private and public sector and a turn to renewable sources to ensure that Grece gets 80% of its electricity from sustainable sources.

The government, he said, has spent a total of €58 billion to support society and the economy. The result is that Greece is registering one of the highest rates of development in Europe and a rapid drop in unemployment, along with a record number of investments. “We can create more wealth and distribute it to those in need,” he said.

Some of the achievements of his first tenure include 25,000 new permanent hires in schools; better protection of borders and a stricter migration policy; stronger defense; maritime agreements with Italy and Egypt, and powerful bilateral agreements with the United States and France; lower and fewer taxes; and 300,000 new jobs.

Despite the challenges of migration flows, the pandemic, the energy and price hikes, and Turkey’s provocations, “we stayed the course” in Greece.

He added that Greece “remains a pillar of stability and a wall against any aggression.” He added that “what the last four years taught us is that Greece needs a firm hand at the helm.”

Apart from pledging to restore the ancient theatre of Larissa, the prime minister spoke of submitting an application for the inclusion of Mount Olympus in the list of World Heritage Monuments. [AMNA]