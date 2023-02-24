NEWS SPECIAL COURT

Former SYRIZA minister handed two-year sentence

A special court convicted ex-minister Nikos Pappas to a maximum two-year sentence with a three-year probation Friday over the handling of a 2016 television license tender under the former SYRIZA-led government. 

A prosecutor had earlier recommended that Pappas, who served as minister of digital policy, telecommunications and media from November 2016 to July 2019, be handed a one-year sentence.

The court did not follow the recommendation of the prosecutor, who had earlier called for a six-month sentence for businessman Christos Kalogritsas for his role in the auction, and imposed a 5,000-euro fine.

