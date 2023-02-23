NEWS

SYRIZA’s Tsipras meets with Mavroyiannis in Cyprus

SYRIZA’s Tsipras meets with Mavroyiannis in Cyprus
[InTime News]

The leader of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance Alexis Tsipras, who is visiting Cyprus on Thursday, had a meeting with the candidate in the last elections for the Presidency of the Republic of Cyprus and diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis.

During the meeting, Tsipras congratulated Mavroyiannis on his pre-election campaign and they discussed the progress of the negotiations, as well as the efforts to find a fair and sustainable solution to the Cyprus issue.

This was followed by an exchange of views on issues of regional developments.

The main opposition leader was invited to attend a memorial event for the late political leader of socialist party EDEK Vassos Lyssarides, organized by the mayor of Lefkares. [AMNA]

Politics Diplomacy Cyprus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mitsotakis reaffirms strong bonds uniting Greece and US
NEWS

Mitsotakis reaffirms strong bonds uniting Greece and US

Cyprus president-elect ready to meet Turk Cypriot leader
NEWS

Cyprus president-elect ready to meet Turk Cypriot leader

Washington stops short of tongue-lashing Nicosia
NEWS

Washington stops short of tongue-lashing Nicosia

Sakellaropoulou: Greece committed to Cyprus peace deal in line with UN resolutions
NEWS

Sakellaropoulou: Greece committed to Cyprus peace deal in line with UN resolutions

Anastasiades thanks Greece for helping contain Turkish revisionism
NEWS

Anastasiades thanks Greece for helping contain Turkish revisionism

Turkey’s stance in focus as Anastasiades visits Athens
NEWS

Turkey’s stance in focus as Anastasiades visits Athens