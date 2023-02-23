SYRIZA’s Tsipras meets with Mavroyiannis in Cyprus

The leader of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance Alexis Tsipras, who is visiting Cyprus on Thursday, had a meeting with the candidate in the last elections for the Presidency of the Republic of Cyprus and diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis.

During the meeting, Tsipras congratulated Mavroyiannis on his pre-election campaign and they discussed the progress of the negotiations, as well as the efforts to find a fair and sustainable solution to the Cyprus issue.

This was followed by an exchange of views on issues of regional developments.

The main opposition leader was invited to attend a memorial event for the late political leader of socialist party EDEK Vassos Lyssarides, organized by the mayor of Lefkares. [AMNA]