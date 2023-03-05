Unjustified delays in signaling system

Internal correspondence of ERGOSE, the projects branch of the Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE), revealed by Kathimerini shows unjustified delays in the implementation of Contract 717 for the automatic operation and signaling of the railway network. It also showed, among other failures, that work was undertaken without the existence of approved studies.

The problems in the implementation of Contract 717, which has also been probed by the European Commission as it provided funding with European resources, were known early on according to these documents, leaving the network unprotected from human error. Tellingly, sources within ERGOSE note that “if the ETCS [European Train Control Systems] signaling was working, a hypothetical terrorist stationmaster, even if he wanted to crash two trains, could not.” They also note the huge delays in completing Contract 717 as being crucial to the deterioration of rail safety.

The documents obtained by Kathimerini prove that problems were repeatedly made known to the project managers regarding upgrading signaling and automatic operation systems, as well as problems with track courses in localized sections of the Athens-Thessaloniki-Promachonas axis. The safety issues raised in a letter by Christos Katsioulis, who in 2022 resigned from his position as head of the supervisory agency for the ETCS 10005 Contract, proved prophetic.

Katsioulis, who worked as assistant supervisor for Contract 717, pointed, among other things, to unjustified delays in its implementation, modifications to it, incomplete studies by one of the two companies in the consortium, which had undertaken the southern part of the network (Athens-Platy), and the execution of works without the existence of approved studies.

The list of 10 remarks concerning safety issues and cost increases during the implementation of the project included reference to the incorporation of unapproved materials, failure to comply with technical specifications, and obsolescence of the signaling equipment to be dismantled.

The list also noted that the studies available to ERGOSE in February 2016 were inadequate and unsafe.

According to ERGOSE employees, whose details are available to Kathimerini, no response was given to Katsioulis’ internal complaints.