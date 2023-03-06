Turkish opposition party accepts deal that could reunite bloc
Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) accepts a proposal for the party’s Istanbul and Ankara mayors to serve as vice presidents if the opposition wins the May presidential election, a senior CHP official told Reuters on Monday.
He said the other leaders in the opposition alliance will consider the proposal, which was made by the right-wing IYI Party on Monday after it left the alliance last week in a disagreement over who the presidential candidate should be. [Reuters]