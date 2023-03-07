Mitsotakis attends train driver’s funeral

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has attended the funeral of Spyros Voulgaris, one of the 57 people killed in last week’s railway disaster at Tempe.

Voulgaris, 35, was the driver of the freight train involved in the collision.

His funeral, in the Athens district of Kesariani, was attended by a large crowd, including his parents, relatives and friends, who laid white roses at his graveside.

The prime minister was accompanied by Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou.