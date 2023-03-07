NEWS

Mitsotakis attends train driver’s funeral

Mitsotakis attends train driver’s funeral
[InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has attended the funeral of Spyros Voulgaris, one of the 57 people killed in last week’s railway disaster at Tempe.

Voulgaris, 35, was the driver of the freight train involved in the collision.

His funeral, in the Athens district of Kesariani, was attended by a large crowd, including his parents, relatives and friends, who laid white roses at his graveside.

The prime minister was accompanied by Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou.

Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Two doctors – one a candidate MP – suspended over rail inspector’s ‘bogus’ sick leave
NEWS

Two doctors – one a candidate MP – suspended over rail inspector’s ‘bogus’ sick leave

Request for appellate-level magistrate to take charge of Tempe rail crash inquiry
NEWS

Request for appellate-level magistrate to take charge of Tempe rail crash inquiry

Relatives of two people who died in Tempe testify before Larissa prosecutor
NEWS

Relatives of two people who died in Tempe testify before Larissa prosecutor

Train crash victim ID’d as Bangladesh man, 33
NEWS

Train crash victim ID’d as Bangladesh man, 33

Wreckage cleared, days after deadly Greek rail disaster
NEWS

Wreckage cleared, days after deadly Greek rail disaster

Greek railway workers extend strike over train crash
NEWS

Greek railway workers extend strike over train crash